The Boys season 3: New video teases Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess







As we slowly make our way to The Boys season 3 premiering on Amazon, we’re equally thrilled to have more behind-the-scenes teases!

Over the past several months, the streaming service has put out new “Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman” videos, fittingly, on the 7th of every month. They’ve done so again today, and this one has a lot of comedy, but also a few small teases on where things are going from here.

Midway through the new “Seven on 7” video, you see a tease of Laurie Holden as the Crimson Countess, a Supe with deep connections into their history. She is one of many star attractions at Vought’s theme part celebrating the history of superheroes over the course of many decades. There’s also a tribute-of-sorts in here to Jensen Ackles’ character of Soldier Boy, who has been marketed already as one of the foundational heroes who set the stage for what we’re getting now.

Are there some other season 3 clues in here? Sure. Take, for example, Vought trying to create as much public resentment as possible towards Victoria Neuman, a character who will have a HUGE role at the end of the season. Meanwhile, you get a few little updates on Homelander, Queen Maeve, and others. Nothing in here is SO revealing that it’s a requirement that you watch all of these videos before season 3; yet, we absolutely do think that it’s an asset. If nothing else, it’s a good bit of fun to keep you hyped during the break!

