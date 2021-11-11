Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and where is Maggie Pierce?







Is Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy and her character of Maggie Pierce at some point in season 18? Ultimately, this is a question we’ve found ourselves wondering time and time again as of late.

There is at least one clear answer we can give you entering tonight’s Station 19 crossover event: McCreary is not leaving the show. There is zero direct evidence of that. She continues to be supportive of it and of here character on social media, and we don’t think the writers would pull and Alex and just have her vanish into a void forever. They’ve already written in an exit for Maggie, as she is off caring for her father for the time being. It’s a reasonable explanation but given that she just got married, we can’t imagine she’ll be away from her husband Winston for good.

As for the reason why Kelly has been gone for so long, no one at the ABC series is saying. We know that McCreary is expecting a baby in real life, but there’s no reporting out there that the absence has anything to do with her pregnancy. This is just a situation that we’ll have to watch play out over time, and we’re absolutely curious to know if Maggie and Winston are going to find themselves expecting a baby soon! Wouldn’t that be a fun reveal for whenever McCreary is back on the show?

We know that there are two more opportunities to see Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy this month — tonight’s big crossover and then next week, for an episode themed all around Thanksgiving. Since it would be her and Winston’s first holiday as a married couple, we’d of course love to see her come back then. Also, it would be a really fun reveal for what we’re hoping is a pretty lighthearted episode. Haven’t we seen enough drama as it is as of late?

