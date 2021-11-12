Is Okieriete Onaodowan leaving Station 19? Is Dean Miller dead?







Is Okieriete Onaodowan leaving Station 19 following tonight’s big Grey’s Anatomy crossover event, and is Dean Miller dead?

We know that entering this big event, there were a handful of big theories floating around out there that Miller could be the character who died. Ben, for example, was the one set up as being in danger in the promo — rarely is the person in the preview ever killed off! Meanwhile, Andy is the star of the show and it was hard to imagine them taking out either Maya or Carina so soon after their wedding. We’re not sure Sullivan has fully redeemed himself as of yet, and we do think that character needs a little more time on-screen.

Also, remember the way that ABC was hyping this episode in advance, like we were going to lose someone major. If the deceased party is just a one or two-episode guest star, it’s going to be disappointing.

Make no mistake: We love Dean Miller. He may actually be one of the show’s best characters and we’ve been rooting for him and Vic from the very beginning. Yet, entering this crossover we had to brace ourselves for any and all possibilities. This is a show that has, over the years, reminded us that it has no problem at all killing major characters. Just look at what happened already to Ryan or to Andy’s father Pruitt.

Be sure to come back to this article a little later — we will have more updates as the night goes on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right away

Entering tonight’s Station 19, were you concerned that Okieriete Onaodowan would be leaving?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







