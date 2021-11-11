





Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we finally at the point where that Station 19 crossover is going to air? We’ve got some answers for you within this article, so read on to find out!

Still with us? Then this is where we present the good news: You will have a chance to see new episodes of both of these shows tonight! We know that you’ve been waiting for the past couple of weeks to see them back on the air, and all signs suggest that it’s going to be worthwhile. After all, a crossover is ahead!

In general, there’s no denying that some of the crossovers we’ve seen over the years have been a little ho-hum. However, the network has been suggesting that this one is pretty epic and could actually contain a major death. Is Ben in danger? Maybe, but the fact that he’s shown off in the trailer actually makes us a little more confident that he’ll survive.

You can watch the trailer at the bottom of this article for another look at what to expect; or, go ahead and check out the synopses…

Station 19, “Things We Lost in the Fire” – When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment. Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever in this new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy, “Bottle Up and Explode!” – The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home. Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What do you want to see on the Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover tonight?

Are you glad to see the shows back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing out on them. (Photo: ABC.)

