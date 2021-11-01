Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 spoilers: A Thanksgiving story!







Who wants to spend Thanksgiving with everyone over at Grey’s Anatomy? You’re going to have a chance to do that with the upcoming November 18 episode, which comes bearing the title of “Every Day Is a Holiday (With You).” Isn’t that romantic?

Well, it does certainly feel like there is some romance coming in this episode — though it may play out in some other forms, as well. You’re going to see some of it with Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh, and then also with Amelia and Link. We can’t guarantee long-term happiness for either couple, but it is at least nice to see that the folks over at Grey’s Anatomy understand that people want to watch happy storylines around the holidays. This show needs some joy; we still believe that it was a mistake to have the virus storyline completely envelop most of season 17, and it feels like the ratings fell to some extent as a result.

Let’s get now to talking more about this episode; check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what’s next:

“Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)” – It’s Thanksgiving and while Meredith faces travel complications due to the weather, Nick steps in to help in more ways than one. Meanwhile, Richard and Bailey seek out emergency surgeries, and Amelia and Link reconnect on “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It’s fair to say at this point that there is no episode airing on Thanksgiving Day itself in November 25. Given that there’s no indication here that this is the fall/winter finale, we tend to believe more great stuff will be coming in December. Here’s to hoping!

