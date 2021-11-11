The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Benjamin T. Okara’







Want to know more about The Blacklist season 9 episode 5? “Benjamin T. Okara” is an installment airing on NBC next week, and we could have a chance to learn a little bit more about the state of things with Reddington and Dembe — or, at the very least, this is what we hope.

Entering this particular episode, we know that Dembe left Reddington’s side about six months after the death of Liz; from there, he transferred over to becoming an FBI agent. What caused this to happen? We hope that there are some answers soon! If nothing else, we should understand more in this episode the problems that come with a one-time criminal being a part of federal law enforcement now.

For a few more specifics without waiting any longer, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 synopsis below:

11/18/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Dembe’s position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red as the Task Force handles a case involving military technology. Cooper and Park each find their personal lives increasingly complicated. TV-14

What could we foresee taking place here? An interesting theory is that we could end up witnessing some people around Reddington starting to distrust him, mostly because one of his closest allies is now in the FBI. With that being said, how many of his old allies does he have? He’s been gone from his criminal life for a while and in that time, a lot of people may have moved on.

