Young Sheldon season 5 spoilers: Simon Helberg back as Wolowitz!







For everyone out there who loves Big Bang Theory Easter eggs on Young Sheldon, you’re going to love this.

According to a report coming in today via TVLine, Simon Helberg’s voice as Howard Wolowitz is going to be featured on the November 18 episode of the comedy. This marks a reunion between him and Jim Parsons, who has narrated the prequel from the very beginning. Since much of this episode is about engineering — a subject Sheldon has often mocked — what better time to bring the character in than now?

In a statement discussing this big return, here is what showrunner Steve Molaro had to say:

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon … But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines.

“Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon’s long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon – even in voiceover on Zoom – didn’t miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz. Plus, this episode sees the return of Reba McEntire and introduces Lance Reddick as Sheldon’s first engineering professor ­– it’s absolutely one of our best episodes.”

There is a short preview that you can see at the link here, and there are a few genuinely-funny moments as Howard and Sheldon bicker with each other. You also have a reference in here to Sheldon winning the Nobel Prize, which he celebrated during the Big Bang Theory series finale.

What’s always been fun about Young Sheldon is that while it is a prequel to the flagship CBS sitcom, narrator Sheldon also serves at the same time as a look into the future. We’ve gotten a few references in here to his life as a father, and also reminders that his view of his upbringing likely changed over time. For example, he may perceive his father differently now than he once did.

