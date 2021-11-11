





Is The Blacklist new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to dive into some more Raymond Reddington adventures?

Ever since the James Spader drama premiered last month, we’ve been rather lucky to get a new episode every single week. With that being said, though, we also recognize that a hiatus is going to be coming at some point. Luckily, we’re not there at this particular moment in time. There is a new installment on the air in just a matter of hours! “The Avenging Angel” is the title for this chapter of the story; how can you not be stoked after seeing a name like that?

New The Blacklist video! If you haven’t watched our preview for this episode yet, what are you waiting for? Watch that in full below and after you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

The first thing we should do here is share the synopsis below with some early details on what’s coming — just in case you haven’t seen it already:

11/11/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force races to locate a blacklister who uses any means necessary to return what has been unjustly stolen. Ressler asks Park for a favor. Cooper tries to piece together an event for which he has no memory. TV-14

The Cooper story is interesting just because it’s so unusual and uncharacteristic for this character. Why wouldn’t he remember something that happened to him? The Blacklister itself has almost a reverse Robin Hood feel to them and we love the idea of someone driven by vengeance. We can’t speak to how this will tie into the larger stories this season, but we tend to think that it’s intriguing nonetheless.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now, including a Cooper centric sneak peek

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are a lot of other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







