Doom Patrol season 4 premiere date hopes over at HBO Max







Following the big finale today over at HBO Max, do you want to know what the future holds in terms of a Doom Patrol season 4? We do have a lot to get into here.

Let’s start things off, though, with the following bit of good news that you might have missed: There is absolutely going to be more of this show coming to the streaming service! This news was confirmed earlier this year, and it comes on the heels of a really fantastic transition over from the DC Universe streaming service, which has since gone out of the TV-programming business. Doom Patrol and HBO Max were ultimately the perfect fit for each other, largely because this service would allow the producers to get however weird and wacky they wanted. With a show like this, that is VERY much appreciated.

Of course, let’s now get to the next order of business: Trying to figure out when season 4 is actually going to premiere! Because we’re at a different point now in the pandemic, most casts and crews have figured out a way to handle a lot of the filming restrictions. We have a feeling that they will be able to produce and turn around new episodes here within a reasonable period of time and that is certainly worth some celebration.

So, for now, we would expect season 4 to premiere at some point in the fall of next year — at the very latest, we could see it back either at the end 2022 or in early 2023. We hope that it’s not the final season but even if it is, four seasons is a REALLY great run for a show at this particular point in time. We don’t want to gloss over how many other shows get canceled/end before this.

