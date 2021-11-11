Power Book IV: Force premiere date, teaser unveiled at Starz







This morning, Starz did all of us a gigantic favor: Making it clear we won’t be waiting long for Power Book IV: Force.

Today, the network confirmed that the Joseph Sikora-led spin-off will be premiering on Sunday, February 6. They also uploaded a new teaser that officially confirms the show’s Chicago setting with gusto and, of course, violence. This is Tommy’s spin-off we’re talking about here! While he’s in a new city, we do think he’s very much the same guy; he’s not the sort of person who is quickly going to change his stripes.

By and large, the particulars of the story of Force are very much a mystery, even more so than they were for either of the other spin-offs leading up to their premieres. With Book II, we at least understood what the future was going to look like for Tariq St. Patrick. Here, everything is up in the air. Tommy is fearsome and he’s capable of taking the Windy City by storm, but how much will he be haunted by his past? We do think the death of Ghost looms over him; even if there was betrayal and great loss there, this is one of the only people who ever had his back. We don’t think that this is something that will be easily lost on Tommy through this whole process.

Hopefully, over the next couple of months a longer trailer will be released for the premiere. Keep your eyes peeled for it!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force?

