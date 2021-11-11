Jerry Douglas, John Abbott on The Young and the Restless, dead at 88







Today, the news came out that the world of daytime television has lost a legend in Jerry Douglas. The actor, best known for playing John Abbott on The Young and the Restless for multiple stints, has died at the age of 88.

Douglas first joined the iconic CBS series back in 1982, and ended up playing this role straight through until the character’s death. Even after that, he still playing Abbott in spirit form and also another character outright in Alistair Wallingford. His last appearance on the show came in 2016, after close to thirty-five years as a part of this world.

In a new statement (via Deadline) about Douglas’ passing, here is what show executive producer Anthony Morina had to say:

“On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas … Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed.”

Some of Douglas’ other notable credits include Melrose Place, Cold Case, and The Rockford Files, but he never quite received the attention elsewhere that he did in the Y&R world. Like so many other soaps out there, this show has as loyal a fan base as you’re going to find. This is what happens when people are used to seeing you day in and day out for years on end. We’re more than confident that there will be a proper tribute to Jerry over the weeks and months ahead, and that the producers and cast will do their part to honor one of their own. So many people on this show, after all, spent years working with him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Douglas’ friends and loved ones during what has to be an enormously difficult time. (Photo: CBS.)

