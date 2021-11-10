





Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? For those wanting an answer to that question or a look ahead, we’re happy to help either way!

So where do we kick things off here? We suppose the first order of business is, in fact, relaying the bad news: There is no new installment on the network tonight. As for the reason why, that has every bit to do with the CMA Awards dominating three hours of primetime. It happens every November at about this time, though it still stinks for people out there who are not particularly big fans of country music. It puts them into a spot where they gotta wait at least one more week to see the sitcom back.

At least we know that The Conners will be back with a new episode on Wednesday, November 17 — not only that, but we’re aware already that it will figure heavily into the future of the Lunch Box. For more news on that, check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Let’s All Push Our Hands Together For The Stew Train and The Conners Furniture” – The Lunch Box is busier than ever, and when Jackie devises an offbeat plan of how to serve the customers, it’s anything but smooth service. Meanwhile, Dan begins to sell some furniture to make room for his new bride and her things but finds it a bit harder to let go than he thought on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Fingers crossed that this is not the last episode in the calendar year, but more than likely, this will be the last episode for the remainder of the month. It just doesn’t make sense for ABC to put an episode on the air on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 7?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are a lot of updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







