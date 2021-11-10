





Is The Goldbergs new tonight over on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, rest assured, we’re happy to help you out! Beyond that, of course, we’ve got some more info about a key episode coming around the bend.

So where do we start things off here? We suppose it is with sharing the bad news: Alas, there is no new installment of the popular comedy tonight, with the reason for that being the presence of the CMA Awards. If you are a longtime viewer of The Goldbergs, then you are probably familiar already with this hiatus year in and year out.

If there’s a small silver lining we can offer you now, it’s probably the fact that this is a short hiatus. You will get a chance to see the series back on the air sooner rather than later! New episodes are poised to arrive on Wednesday, November 17, and it’s going to be an installment themed all around Thanksgiving! Check out the official synopsis below for some more news on that:

“A Light Thanksgiving Nosh” – When Beverly learns that Linda Schwartz will host Thanksgiving this year, she becomes concerned that her role as family hostess — and more importantly as Erica’s mom — is threatened. Meanwhile, Pop-Pop surprises the family by showing up with a new “lady friend” on “The Goldbergs” airing WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

We know that there’s at least one more installment after this in the calendar year — which, of course, will be coming after Thanksgiving. Expect a lot of chaotic scheduling over the next few weeks, as ABC and most other networks will do their best to avoid major holidays and specials.

