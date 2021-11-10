Snowfall season 5 spoilers: New additions; premiere date talk!







As we prepare for the premiere of Snowfall season 5 at some point in the new year, we’ve got a lot to talk through — including some casting news!

Today, FX announced that Brandon Jay McLaren, DeVaughn Nixon, and Tiffany Lonsdale are going to heavily recur on the Damson Idris drama next season — it’s a great place to guest star, especially since this show has a tendency to get better and better with each passing season.

Let’s go ahead and get into the descriptions now, all courtesy of the network.

Brandon Jay McLaren – His role is Buckley, “a detective with the Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums (C.R.A.S.H.) Unit. Buckley is attractive, outwardly tough, but is constantly battling his own demons, including a drug addiction and a failing marriage.”

DeVaughn Nixon – He’s a got some serious ties to this world already. After all he is Kane Hamilton, “a powerful ex-con who used to be a member of the neighborhood. Almost like an older brother to Franklin (Damson Idris) and Leon (Isaiah John), and an actual older brother to Kevin (Malcolm Mays).”

Tiffany Lonsdale – Finally, you’ve got Parissa, who is “strong-willed, powerful, educated, sexual, and with a droll and dry sense of humor, this former physician has a history with Teddy (Carter Hudson) and tends to him after he’s been hurt.”

When will it be back?

Because filming has been going on for a while now, don’t be shocked if there is a late winter/early spring premiere similar to what we got last season. Just remember how great this show was when it comes to its ratings!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

