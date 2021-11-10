Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 video: Jamie tries to protect Danny!







As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 on CBS this Friday, be prepared as well to see a dose of brotherly love.

For a little more insight on that, why not check out the sneak peeks below? These two are indicative mostly of the central storyline of “Be Smart or Be Dead” — a hit that gets put out on Danny Reagan’s life. We know that at some point, a woman confesses to trying to take Donnie Wahlberg’s character out; yet, it’s not clear who hired her for the time being or why. This is why Danny’s little brother Jamie is doing what he can to protect him, and that even includes staying over at his house!

In one of these sneak peeks, you can see Danny venting over the fact that Jamie has up Kevlar curtains and wants to stay on his coach — after all, “you can never be too safe.” Danny strongly disagrees with this and wants his privacy; apparently, Jamie bringing over one of Danny’s favorite movies to watch was not enough to get him on board. (We agree with Jamie here — better safe than sorry, even it means irritating your brother to no end.)

Meanwhile, the other preview shows part of the procedure out in the field to sorting this case out — at one point in this episode, Danny’s also going to do his part to help Jamie! It’s going to be fun to see these two plus Baez working out in the field together, and we know that at some point, we’re also going to be seeing Joe Hill get in on the act, as well. We’re hoping to see some other characters play a part in all of this, but we’ll probably have to wait and see for the time being.

What do you most think is going to be coming on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6?

