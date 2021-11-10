Gentefied season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big season 2 launch, can you expect a Gentefied season 3 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we better off having zero expectations at all for the future? Just like you would probably imagine, we have a few different things to sort through here.

First and foremost, let’s get into this from the vantage point of facts — at the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal or cancellation over at the streaming service. We’d love for there to be good news to share, but it’s not THAT commonplace for renewal news to come down the same week that a show launches. Netflix often takes their time deciding on the future, mostly because they have the ability to do that without fail. They have SO many shows at this point; they don’t have to be beholden to keeping any single one around.

Of course, this is where the trouble spots come in for a show like Gentefied. If the new season doesn’t perform for whatever reason, they can drop it in the blink of an eye and not look back. That’s what makes the following all the more imperative: Watch the show, and also watch it from start to finish. You don’t need to go partake in some epic binge-a-thon where you check out the show all in one day, but you should try to watch all of season 2 within the first month at least. You need to send Netflix a signal that there is demand for more down the road and there’s a passion for these characters and the world.

The most dangerous thing for a streamer like Netflix is indifference; if they think that no one cases if there is more Gentefied or not, that’s when the show could disappear into some void. Have your voice heard, and also make sure the viewership numbers are favorable in the end.

