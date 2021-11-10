Dopesick season 1 episode 8 (finale) preview: Is there any resolution?







Next week on Hulu Dopesick episode 8 is going to arrive, and we don’t think we need to say how critical this is. It serves as the finale, but is it really all that much a finale at all?

Watching this show is in some ways akin to watching a documentary about someone who is very much alive; you are seeing an ending, but not necessarily the ending. This show focuses on the earlier days of the opioid epidemic, but this is not some problem that is buried deep in the past. There are names within this series that are still very much a part of the ecosystem still today; it’s not as though these addictions are some thing of the past.

So how do you then end a show like this? It may just be by concluding the story of certain characters you’ve established. Dopesick isn’t so much a story about the now, but rather how we got to the now. What different roads could have been taken? Who enabled the drug industry to get so much of a foothold? There were corporations and loss court-cases and bad actors aplenty at the center of much of this, and the best thing that the series can do is illuminate a lot of it.

We give the entire cast and crew a lot of credit for putting all of this together; the opioid epidemic is hardly the flashiest of subjects. This is not the sort of product that you’d expect to see with a cast including Michael Keaton and star-on-the-rise Kaitlyn Dever. Yet, Dopesick works to hit all the right notes and showcase the human side of a lot of these people. Maybe if you didn’t realize how bad of an issue this was before, there’s a reasonably good chance that you know now.

