SWAT season 5: When is it moving to Sundays after NCIS: Los Angeles?







If you think back to the start of the season, it was made abundantly clear then that SWAT season 5 was eventually going to be shifting to Sundays. With that, it would take over the timeslot left over by SEAL Team, which has since moved over to the Paramount+ streaming service.

Originally, the plan was for the Shemar Moore series to move to that spot this fall, but that was later delayed. Now, we’re going to be seeing the show make the change when we get around to Sunday, January 2 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. It will be airing after the one-two punch of The Equalizer and then NCIS: Los Angeles.

If there is one question we find ourselves wondering at the moment, it’s simply this: Why in the world is SWAT moving off Fridays in the first place. This timeslot actually feels like a reasonable home for the series; it is actually up almost 10% in the 18-49 demographic and is up a whopping 53% in total live viewers versus where it was in season 4. We understand that CBS needed to find a home for Undercover Boss, but are you really willing to take away from SWAT by shifting it to a tough Sunday spot. There are a lot of series that have struggled airing that late on Sundays, including Madam Secretary and then the final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans this past season.

For everyone out there who does love SWAT, let’s just hope that a number of viewers stick with it who caught and enjoyed the show in the Friday spot. We’re sure that there are a ton of action-packed and character-focused stories also coming up in the new year.

Do you think it’s a mistake for SWAT season 5 to move to Sundays at this point?

