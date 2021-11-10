Supergirl series finale: Cat Grant returns + Kara’s big interview!







There were a number of big moments that took place throughout the Supergirl two-hour series finale, whether it be Lex Luthor being stopped or the wedding of Alex and Kelly.

Yet, we wondered going into the finale the meaning behind the title: “Kara.” Obviously, that is Supergirl’s alter ego, but why did it matter within the context of the story? Why go there now? It was because of a huge, transformational moment in Kara Danvers’ life: Telling the world who she really was. Not only that, but also having Cat Grant be the person to help her do it.

Calista Flockhart had been gone from the series for a LONG time going into the series finale, but the writers found a way to bring her back for the final send-off! This was the one return they managed to keep secret over the past several weeks, or at least they did so until the opening credits ruined it. (Why reveal her name there, seriously?) Kara making it clear that she is Supergirl is a big risk, but one that allows her to have complete freedom in her own life. It’s something she’s never quite had!

This moment did feel like the perfect way to end the show and we’re glad that the writers nailed that. While you can argue that the final season was at times scattershot and took some time to get going, these two hours celebrated the show’s hopeful, optimistic tone and some of the key relationships at the center of it. We never thought for a second that we would get anything other than a happy ending and yet, the writers still found a way to sprinkle in some surprises. They also left the door open for more from these characters elsewhere in the universe; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

What did you think about the Supergirl series finale overall?

