The Blacklist season 9: When is the first hiatus of the fall?







Later this week on NBC, we’ve got a chance to check out The Blacklist season 9 episode 4. So what’s coming beyond that? What do we have to look forward to?

We feel like now really is the perfect time to do a little bit of a schedule check-in, and try and figure out where the rest of the season is going. Why not dive into that for a moment here?

As we mentioned already, there will be a chance to check out season 9 episode 4, entitled "The Avenging Angel," this coming Thursday on NBC.

As we mentioned already, there will be a chance to check out season 9 episode 4, entitled “The Avenging Angel,” this coming Thursday on NBC. Beyond that, there’s another episode on November 18 that carries with it the title of “Benjamin T. Okara.” Clearly, that’s going to be another big Blacklister of the Week episode, though we do hope that there’s something larger lurking underneath the surface here.

So what about after that? Well, this is where things get a little more mysterious. The first hiatus of the season will begin on November 25, which should be no big shock to anyone — that’s Thanksgiving! Why in the world would The Blacklist bring a new episode on the air on that day? Also, don’t be surprised if there is another hiatus on December 2, given that Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime will also be on a break then. We’re personally hoping for episodes on December 9 and December 16, mostly because that would mean we have a little less of a wait through the holiday hiatus.

Where do you want to see things go moving into The Blacklist season 9?

