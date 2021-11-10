FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 7 spoilers: An FBI star turns up!







There’s a lot of great stuff to be excited about moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 7, and that includes a guest star! There will be a crossover between this show and the flagship FBI — while it’s not a full-fledged crossover by any means, this will give us an opportunity to see this team alongside Isobel Castille for a little while.

We’re also seeing a crossover between Most Wanted and FBI: International next week and one of the goals this point is pretty simple: Make these shows feel like a living, breathing world. You want to be able to show these teams working with each other to create an overall ecosystem that is a little more substantial and exciting. If you can pull that off, it sets the stage for some more great storytelling down the road and creates even more opportunities.

Below, you can view the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 7 synopsis below with more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Gladiator” – The team investigates the murder of a professional basketball player’s wife, who was a famous lifestyle guru. Also, Kristin and her ex-husband grow closer, and Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (FBI series star Alana De La Garza) checks in with the team on the high-profile case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In a weird way, we tend to think that Castille probably checks in with the team often even when we don’t see her; yet, there is value here and there in getting a chance to watch her onscreen. There is value to these interactions! It’s definitely something we can’t ignore.

