The Voice results: Did Vaughn Mugol, Samuel Harness get Instant Save?







Tonight’s new episode of The Voice was the first results show of the season and as you would imagine, there was a TON of stuff to cram in here.

Our main order of business in here is working to dive into the Instant Save. After all, this is where most of the action in this episode took place. Vaughn Mugol was granted the title of Comeback Artist, but he still had to compete against some other contestants for the Save. So who were they? Think along the lines of Samuel Harness, Hailey Mia, Bella DeNapoli, and Peedy Chavis. One of them would move forward, but there were no guarantees! It all really comes down to the overall quality of their performances. Oh, and also the coach popularity — people on Team Blake often have more of a chance of moving forward; we can’t ignore that.

The real irony in a lot of these Instant Save performances is that in the end, they’re probably just buying another week or two on the show. We’ve seen over the years that it’s really hard to stage some sort of big comeback with viewers when you are down in the votes.

If we had to plan this out going into the results, we’d say that Peedy, Samuel, and Vaughn were the most likely contenders. Peedy of course had the Blake connection, but Vaughn was someone who already proved that he had an audience out there. Would two Team Ariana contenders cancel each other out? That’s something else we were left to wonder.

Who advanced?

Hailey! She found a way to make it through despite the super-stacked field! It’s not easy to make it to the next round versus four other singers, but there’s still a lot of drama coming up.

