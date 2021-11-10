The Resident season 5 spoilers: Leela’s sister will be sticking around







Tonight on The Resident season 5, you’re going to have a chance to meet for the first time Dr. Leela Devi’s sister. As it turns out, she’s going to be sticking around for a while.

According to a new report from Deadline, Aneesha Joshi is going to recur on the Fox drama moving forward as Padma Devi — and for those wondering, Aneesha is in fact the sister of series regular Anuja Joshi. This is a pretty unique quirk! How rare is it that you have two siblings in real life come on a show and play siblings there? Sometimes it can feel like stunt casting, but in this case, it feels totally natural. Not only that, but we think that Anuja and Aneesha can tap into their history and experience with each other in order to make a number of their scenes better and stronger.

We’re in a new era of The Resident, with the show leaping forward several years following the death of Nic. With that in mind, we imagine that the writers are going to incorporating a lot of personal stories for a lot of different characters. This should serve as a great opportunity to understand further where all of these characters are now, let alone where some of them could be a little bit further down the road.

Ultimately, we know that there are two more episodes coming in November after tonight’s — these should all offer up a window into Leela’s personal life! Whether or not that includes more of her sister is to be seen; “recurring” status does not necessarily mean that you appear in a ton of episodes consecutively. Things can be fluid.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you want to see from Leela’s sister on The Resident season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







