La Brea season 1 episode 8 preview: A look towards ‘Origins’







After tonight's big episode, aren't you going to be curious already in La Brea season 1 episode 8? There are, of course, been a few things worth talking through here, especially when it comes to titles.

One thing that is worth noting right away here is that for whatever reason, NBC is being incredibly cryptic when it comes to sharing details for what lies ahead. They aren’t sharing any synopses for the time being. With that in mind, all we have to work with are titles.

So where do we start? Next week’s episode 8 is titled, simply, “Origins.” You almost don’t need to say too much more than that! This at least is a good indicator as to where our head should be at entering the episode, and we’re expecting something that really takes a deep look back into the unique world that has been created here.

Meanwhile, the one that follows on November 23 has a unique name of its own in “Father and Son.” There’s clearly a thematic symbolism to that, as we imagine that legacy will be a particularly large part of this story.

No matter what lies ahead through these next two episodes in particular, it feels like we can go ahead and say the following with confidence: Don’t expect all loose ends to be tied up. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if that happens! The ratings for this show certainly dictate a season 2, and we hope to hear something about that before too long.

At least the promo offers a big tease, right?

Based on what we’re seeing in the video below, it looks like we’re finally going to learn more about the visions. Hasn’t that been a long time coming at this point?

