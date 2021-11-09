FBI season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Maggie’s sister returns from rehab







There are a few different things that you could talk about when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 7 airing on CBS next week, but let’s start with something personal. “Gone Baby Gone” is going to be a pretty personal chapter in the life of Maggie Bell.

Is she still going to do her best to focus on the case at hand? Absolutely, but we know that it’s going to be hard when her sister is back from rehab. She’s going to need to balance out her emotions and attempts to help her with what is going on with a dangerous and dramatic kidnapping.

Below, be sure to check out the full FBI season 4 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Gone Baby Gone” – After a young girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team must help her parents navigate a debt owed to the deadly gang in their neighborhood. Also, Maggie struggles to focus on the case when her sister, Erin, returns from rehab, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode does feel like one of those that really hits at the core of what FBI is — this is a show meant to be all about the heroes that go out there and try to take on difficult jobs time and time again. Along the way, though, they are not trying to lose sight that these people are not wired too differently from anyone else. They still have the same stresses and things that they go through, and we will of course be curious to see how all of this plays out over the course of the hour.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates right now when it comes to FBI

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







