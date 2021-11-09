Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 spoilers: Joe Hill is back! How?







We’d heard previously that we would be seeing Will Hochman back as Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 12. Now, we’re pleased to hear that it’s happening a little earlier than we imagined!

Per CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Danny, Jamie, and Erin’s nephew back on Friday’s “Be Smart or Be Dead,” and it’s one highlighting just how far he is willing to go in order to help his family. Remember how Danny and Jamie did everything they could to help Joe when he was undercover? Well, he’s now looking to return the favor, albeit in a way that could end up getting him killed.

To get a few more details all about this very thing, we suggest that you check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Be Smart or Be Dead” – Frank causes family tension when he assigns Jamie to guard Danny after a hit is put on him, and when Frank tries to stop his cop grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), from seeking revenge after he’s attacked. Also, Eddie gets a hostile new partner, and Erin’s moral character is attacked by the defense when she tries an old murder case related to her boss, the D.A., on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We’re insanely curious who has put this hit out on Danny and why! Isn’t this the sort of thing that could lead to some extremely dangerous repercussions? It could even be a story that lasts far beyond this episode. We also have to assume that Eddie’s new partner will be around for a while and serve as at least a partial fixture within this world, much in the way that Witten (Lauren Patten) was in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







