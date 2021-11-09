The Bachelorette episode 4 sneak peek: How the Bella Twins turn up!







The Bachelorette episode 4 is poised to arrive in just a matter of hours, and it’s going to feature an appearance from none other than the Bella Twins!

Do you want to get a good sense as to how they’re turning up, let alone what they’re bringing to the table. Rest assured, we’ve got a preview that will take you through all of that further. If you look below, Michelle teams up with the WWE superstars to present what is the next group-date activity: A teddy bear showdown! At first, most of the guys are brought in under the pretense that they are taking part in some sort of slumber party. We’re sure a lot of them probably knew that this wasn’t going to actually be the case, and that proved to be so.

So apparently, the guys are making their own teddy bears on this date and from there, they are using them to bash each other repeatedly. Yes, this sounds a little ridiculous and/or violent, and that probably is the point. One of the important things to remember with this show in general is that more often than not, the dates themselves are not inherently romantic. Instead, it’s largely about what some of the guys are able to do with them. They have to find a way to make the most out of weird and often stressful situations, and that means working to get out of their head and trying in order to put their best foot forward.

As of right now, we’d say that it feels largely like the competition is between Nayte and Joe, who have both been favorites of Michelle’s from the very beginning. Because this is so early, though, there is still plenty of time for things to change.

