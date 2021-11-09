Legacies season 4 episode 5 spoilers: New look at Rebekah’s return!







When Legacies season 4 episode 5 airs on The CW this Thursday, it’s clear that we are entering a brand-new era. It’s one that will feature Hope as a tribid front and center, as well as questions swirling about whether or not she has any humanity left.

In order to defeat Malivore, Danielle Rose Russell’s character took an enormous risk in giving up her own life. In doing this, she is fundamentally the most powerful being in the entire world. She’s dangerous, unpredictable, and personality-wise likely very different from who she once was. There’s a lot that will be explored in the episodes to come, and we’re sure that in general, there will be a lot of people wondering if they can get through to her.

For the sake of this particular episode, that includes her aunt Rebekah. The photo at the bottom of this article (via TVLine) gives you a look inside Claire Holt’s return to the franchise. Rebekah is understandably quite concerned about some of the decisions that Hope has made, but she at least understands the pain and the burden that can come from being a supernatural entity. She will more than likely do whatever she can to help, even if we’re not altogether clear just what sort of options are going to be in front of her.

Ultimately, we’re kidding ourselves if we’re entering this episode believing that things are going to end in an altogether neat/tidy way. We’re anticipating that there’s going to be a lot of carnage and it could take weeks or even months for traces of the old Hope to come back. Creatively, we imagine that this great unknown is what makes this season of Legacies so exciting to produce.

