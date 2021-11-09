Yellowstone season 4 episode 3: What’s the expected run time?







Going into Yellowstone season 4 episode 3, is there a good chance that it’s going to run longer than the standard hour? At this point, we understand if you’ve got that question. This past weekend the first two episodes of season 4 aired back-to-back and in the end, it lasted a good two and a half hours. We hardly think anyone is upset about this — we especially don’t think that the Paramount Network is, given that the premiere drew some of the biggest ratings that we’ve seen for the show so far.

Nonetheless, sometimes it’s good to know in advance if a show like this is going to overlap with a few other programs — with that in mind, we’re happy to help!

As of right now, Paramount Network’s schedule suggests that episode 3 (which still doesn’t have a confirmed title, though indications suggest it will be “All I See Is You”) is going to run for an hour and four minutes including commercials. That’s not too much of an overrun, but it does indicate that you’re getting a good bit of bang for your buck with this show. We’re certainly eager to see what the network chooses to do with it!

At the moment there is no official synopsis for episode 3 (why so secretive?), but all indications suggest that we’re going to inch ever closer to learning the truth about the attack on the Duttons. The show has already taken this mystery further than we would’ve expected going into the premiere, and one of the reasons for the confusion is because the people who went after John, Beth, and Kayce were simply hired guns. Whoever was responsible for putting the plan in motion wasn’t there to see the follow-through. Because of that, we still have a lot more questions than we have answers.

