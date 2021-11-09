Yellowstone season 4 premiere ratings shatter records across the board







We anticipated that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere ratings were going to be enormous. With that being said, we never expected what we got!

Per a brand-new report coming in now courtesy of Deadline, the epic two-hour start to the season drew an incredible 8 million live+same-day viewers on the Paramount Network. That makes this the most-watched episode of the show by a WIDE margin, and it is also the most-watched episode of any basic-cable show since The Walking Dead a good three years ago. This was a very measured move on the part of the network to premiere it in fall and, despite our skepticism about airing opposite the NFL and also Succession over on HBO, this turned out to be a really smart move. It’s also something that also bodes well for some of the other Taylor Sheridan products at Paramount+, including Mayor of Kingstown.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the numbers proved to be every bit as impressive. The premiere of season 4 drew over a 3.2 rating, which is better than any regularly-scheduled program on broadcast or cable this calendar year. (We’re excluding the premiere of The Equalizer, since that aired after the Super Bowl and was inevitably going to have an enormous lead-in.)

Now, we just have to wait and see what the rest of the season is going to bring to the table. For the time being, we remain hopeful that we’re going to see some more highly-rated episodes, but it’s pretty difficult to imagine anything else getting remotely close to this. Just remember that this episode was coming off of one of the biggest cliffhangers ever and just on the basis of that alone, it had a lot of people talking and more than ever, there was a significant reason to watch live. Otherwise, you really did risk missing out on something enormous!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What did you think about the Yellowstone season 4 premiere ratings shattering so many records?

Share right now in the comments and stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







