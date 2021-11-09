Survivor 41 episode 8 sneak peek: Can Evvie, Xander recover?







Tomorrow night’s Survivor 41 episode 8 is going to be a pivotal one for multiple players in the game, especially the former Yase tribe.

So where do things stand entering this episode? It’s clear that Xander, Evvie, and Tiffany are all on the bottom after the merge. They were able to work some magic to get Sydney out of the game before them, but it doesn’t change much in the long-term. As a matter of fact, the three collaborating the way that they did at Tribal may make them all even more of a perceived threat, as it showed just how close that they are to each other.

Based on the sneak peeks below from tomorrow’s episode, it looks like there’s a real awareness of all of this on the part of these three and they’re doing what they can to pivot as fast as humanly possible. They’re going up to other people and making it clear that they are willing to do anything and everything to stay alive — heck, Xander is taking a page out of Ozzy’s playbook and proclaiming himself a “free agent.”

If anyone IS coming out of this Tribal feeling like he could be a free agent, it is possibly Xander. He thought he and Evvie were super-close, only to then realize that she was spilling on his game to Deshawn when the two were on a journey together. While they still worked together at Tribal, this does put him in a position now where he needs to reconsider his options. Unless there’s some sort of massive flip at the next Tribal, there’s a good chance one of the three of them is going to be voted off.

