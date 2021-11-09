Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 promo: How does Harrison fit in?







Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 will waste very little time taking on a massive elephant in the room — how Harrison works into Jim Lindsay’s life.

For most of the premiere, the man previously known as Dexter Morgan had just about zero interest in incorporating his son into everything that was going on with him. He even pretended that he wasn’t Dexter for a while! Yet, after he killed Matt Caldwell, he changed his mind (despite Deb’s advice to the contrary) and decided that he didn’t want to cut himself off from everything in his old life. With that, he’s bringing Harrison back into the fold.

So how will this work? The promo for episode 2 hints strongly that Dexter will try to offer up an explanation for why he decided to leave his son and disappear entirely. (Note: We still don’t have much of an indication as to what happened to Hannah.) Meanwhile, we also get the sense that Harrison will be introducing himself as Jim’s son, which means that he is willing to play ball and pretend to be a part of this community — even if he doesn’t understand much else.

While we’re sure that Harrison will hold a LOT of resentment towards his father over what happened, it does feel like he’s eager to spend time with him. This is a broken relationship without question, but what is broken could still be repaired. We’re very-much curious to see what things look like throughout this episode, let alone where they could go from here.

