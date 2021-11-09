Big Sky season 2 episode 5 spoilers: New ‘Mother Nurture’ details!







In case you didn’t know Big Sky season 2 episode 5 is coming on the air this Thursday after a couple of weeks off — and absolutely there is some chaos coming up! The title for this particular installment is “Mother Nurture” and based on some early information, it looks like Cassie and Jenny have their work cut out for them! Not only do they have to survive the shootout that we last saw them in, but they also have to figure out what the next move is going to be.

Because Big Sky is the sort of show that never likes to waste any time, you can be assured that the writers are going to be firing on all cylinders from start to finish here. Be prepared for a few major developments in the Ronald storyline, and we’re definitely intrigued to learn eventually how Wolf Legarski is going to be involved through the remainder of the season. Is her really the sort of person who can be around long-term?

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“Mother Nurture” – Cassie and Jenny struggle to dodge Donno’s attacks and the kids attempt to save Bridger as Ren is forced to figure out what happened to her plan. Meanwhile, change is in the air when Ronald seemingly experiences a breakthrough and Jerrie receives an unwelcome visitor from her past. Later, Jenny’s unwillingness to drop a lead lands her in hot water with Travis and his not-so-forgiving bosses on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

No matter what happens in this episode, you can imagine that it’s going to be predictable. There are few shows on the air that tend to keep you guessing to the extent that this one does.

