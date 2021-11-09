Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Lyle Lovett back as Waylon Gates!







Just in case you wanted to get some great Blue Bloods season 12 guest-star news, we have it now thanks Donnie Wahlberg!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the man behind Danny Reagan confirmed that Lyle Lovett is going to be returning to the show as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The last time we saw the character was back in season 10; as many of you know, it was probably hard to get a lot of big-name guest stars back last season because of the pandemic.

One of the things that we definitely love about getting Lovett back at this point is that he’s so similar and yet different from Danny. The two come from very different walks of life and yet somehow, they are able to still find a certain measure of common ground. That’s what happens when you are as dedicated to your job as these two are, and we’re curious to see what’s going to bring them back in each other’s orbit. Since Blue Bloods as a show films in New York and is set there, we have to imagine that Waylon will find himself back there for a case. Traveling to the Big Apple may not be the sort of thing that he does often but hey, at least he can be slightly more prepared for it this time around.

So when could this episode air? There is no confirmed premiere date but typically, episodes of this show are filmed at least a month to a month and a half prior to them airing. It could be the final episode before hiatus but conservatively, we think we’ll probably see it early next year.

