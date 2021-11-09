The Flash season 8 episode 2 spoilers: How Black Lightning appears!







The Flash season 8 episode 2 is going to be coming on The CW on Tuesday, November 23, and it’s the second part of the epic “Armageddon” arc. We know that some huge stuff will be coming up in this hour, and that includes an appearance from another iconic superhero!

In case you did not know, you’re going to be seeing Brandon Routh show up in the premiere in the role of Ray Palmer a.k.a. The Atom. Meanwhile, we’re going to be seeing Cress Williams turn up in the second episode of the season as Black Lightning! It’s been a bit since we’ve seen the character suit up in the Arrowverse and ultimately, we’re excited to see where things go.

For a few more details on how Williams’ Jefferson turns up, be sure to check out The Flash season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We understand why Barry would go to Black Lightning of all people. He’s almost filling the “elder superhero” role that was once held by Oliver Queen. Even though Barry has been fighting crime in Central City for a good while, we wouldn’t take that as some sort of sign that he is perfect at it. There are still going to be some inevitable bumps in the road that he encounters, and he’ll need help working his way through them.

