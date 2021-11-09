4400 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Harlem’s Renaissance Man’







Are you interested in learning a little more about 4400 season 1 episode 4? There is another installment coming on The CW next week entitled “Harlem’s Renaissance Man.” Not only that, but there could actually be some reason for a few of these characters to smile! Let’s face it: Things have been hard for a lot of these people ever since they first returned.

If you want a few more details now on the story to come, be sure to check out the full 4400 episode 4 synopsis below:

WALKING ON SUNSHINE – Finally there is some good news for a few of the 4400. Andre (TL Thompson) looks to study some of his new friends but mistakes from his past begin to affect him in present day. Rev (Derrick A. King) finds some information about his son. Also starring, Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, AMARR and Autumn Best. The episode was directed by Tessa Blake and written by Jett Garrison (#104). Original airdate 11/15/2021. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Beyond the story at this point, the biggest thing that 4400 needs to look at is finding a way to keep the audience it still has. The show lost a big chunk of its viewership going into episode 2 and that’s concerning. It means that, for whatever reason, not everyone is on board with what they’re seeing here. We know that The CW can be a little more forgiving than a lot of other networks out there, but we can’t guarantee that they will be here if the numbers continue to drop week in and week out the rest of the way.

