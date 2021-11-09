NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 8 return date: ‘Legacy’ expectations







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to be curious about an NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 8 return date. So when could the show be back? What sort of other stuff can you expect to see? There are a lot of different things to think about for the time being.

First and foremost, let’s get some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air next week. Not only that, but Vanessa Lachey and the rest of the cast are off the following week, as well. You’re going to be stuck waiting until Monday, November 29 in order to see it back on the air. The next new episode carries with it the title of “Legacy” — there isn’t a lot of information out there about it yet, but we imagine that it will include some of the action, mystery, and character development that we’ve had a chance to see on the series so far.

One thing we’d love to see NCIS: Hawaii utilize moving forward is even more of the beautiful Aloha State. Really lean into the escapism! That’s one of the reasons for the massive success of Hawaii Five-0 for so many years.

Story-wise, we just want the show to keep finding ways to build up the supporting cast and make them all as memorable as possible. We also have to remember that this show is going to take its time to fully find its footing — every other edition of the franchise has been that way! If you look back, NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans, and even the flagship show had a lot of major changes within the first couple of years. It takes a lot of time in order to find the right mix of people and what the tone is going to be overall.

