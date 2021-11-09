The Big Leap season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘What Prevents Us?’







Next week on The Big Leap season 1 episode 9, things are going to get crazy — Justin had an opportunity to look towards his future, but at what cost? Meanwhile, Julia’s personal life could be in total disarray thanks to some major events that happen with Kevin’s return, and we have a feeling some stories in general will accelerate. Remember that the finale is right around the corner! (There are only two episodes left after this one.) With that in mind, things are likely going to get crazy.

Below, you can check out the full The Big Leap episode 9 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead from here:

With the future of Paula’s health staring them in the face, she and Mike decide to take a giant leap in their relationship. Nick deals with some lingering hesitation about being vulnerable on camera, and Justin gets the opportunity to meet with a Broadway director, which causes tension in his relationship with Simon. Meanwhile, Julia’s husband, Kevin, makes a shocking return in the all-new “What Prevents Us?” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If you missed the news earlier today, Fox opted to not up this show beyond the eleven episodes that were originally ordered. Note that this is not confirmation at all that the show is canceled; yet, it does serve as an important reminder that Fox has some serious doubts. If you want to see it have any chance at all at a season 2, the best suggestion we can offer is that you not only watch live, but that you encourage a lot of your friends and loved ones to do the same. If that’s not possible, try to check it out via DVR!

