All American season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Bird in the Hand’







Are you interested in learning a little bit more when it comes to All American season 4 episode 4? Next week’s episode is titled “Bird in the Hand,” and we’re already getting a good sense of what lies ahead.

What’s at the center of this episode? Think in terms of more challenging decisions. Spencer has to figure out where his state of mind should be as he prepares for the All-American game, whereas Olivia has an opportunity at a coveted summer internship and Billy gets a new potential gig of his own. Everyone across the board is going to be thinking about the future, but at the same time, we hope they don’t forget about the present along the way.

Below, you can get the full All American season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

THE UNKNOWN – With the All-American game approaching Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is feeling uneasy until an old friend says something to him that makes everything suddenly click. Olivia (Samantha Logan) applies for a coveted summer internship with the L.A. Tribune Online, but her test assignment takes a different turn than what they asked for. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) questions why no one sees him as great and the answer he gets takes him by surprise. Coop (Bre-Z) feels betrayed by Layla (Greta Onieogou) when she learns Layla is looking for a new artist and makes some hurtful accusations. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) discusses a new opportunity with Laura (Monet Mazur) that might just be too good to turn down. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#404). Original airdate 11/15/2021.

In case you didn’t know the All American: Homecoming spin-off is going to be premiering on The CW early next year, and we of course wonder if the two shows will cross paths at some point in 2022. There’s still time to think about that, but we’re keeping it very-much on the radar.

