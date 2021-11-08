





Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are you going to see Sean Murray and the rest of the cast on the air again?

For the bulk of season 19, we’ve been lucky enough to get a reasonably-steady dose of new episodes. There’s only been one short hiatus and because of that, there has to be an assumption that some more are coming down the road.

Luckily, we’re not there just yet! While there is another hiatus later in the month, we’ve got a new episode in hours entitled “Docked” that, on the surface, feels like it’s going to be one of the more entertaining ones we’ve had all season. That’s especially the case if you’re watching the show to get a few laughs. Patricia Richardson is guest-starring as McGee’s mother-in-law, and you can get the full NCIS season 19 episode 7 synopsis below with a few more details:

“Docked” – NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship whose body is discovered in the ship’s sauna by none other than McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy (Patricia Richardson), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Meanwhile, take a look at the link here to get a few new sneak peeks for the hour, including two of Richardson and one showing off Agent Parker’s love for technology. (This guy and Gibbs are definitely not the same person.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 7?

Are you sad that there is no new episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

