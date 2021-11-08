NCIS season 19 episode 7 video: New ‘Docked’ sneak peeks







As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 7 on CBS tonight, why not check out some sneak peeks? This episode is titled “Docked,” and it’s going to feature a guest-star turn from Patricia Richardson of Home Improvement fame as Judy, McGee’s mother-in-law and a woman who is tied to the case.

Before we get into that, though, let’s talk a little bit about Parker — namely, what makes him different from Gibbs. Rather than running away from technology, he is embracing it with all of his heart!

In the first sneak peek below, you can see Gary Cole’s character introduce the rest of the team to a new app, one that allows them to communicate digitally by more or less connecting their phones. At first, this seems like a total waste of time, but we’ll stand up for Parker in one way here: What if you are only around your team for a few seconds? This could be a way to transfer detailed updates on a case while still running off and investigating.

If nothing else, at least Alden isn’t afraid to try new things!

As for the other sneak peeks, they are focused more on the Jill character, as McGee learns that she is the person who discovered the dead body while aboard a cruise ship. You also see Delilah trying to comfort her and convince her to stay with her and McGee for a little while — Tim doesn’t seem all that thrilled with the idea, and we feel like he and Delilah are going to have some tense conversations coming up later!

Remember that this episode is going to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

