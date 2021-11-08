NCIS season 19 episode 8 return date: A look towards ‘Peacekeeper’







Curious to learn the NCIS season 19 episode 8 on CBS following tonight’s all-new episode? Let’s just say that you could be waiting for a while…

The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. This is the longest hiatus that we’ve seen so far during season 19, as CBS is set to air repeats over these two weeks. What’s a little interesting to us is that the two episodes that they’re repeating are from last season — with that, they’re airing episodes featuring Gibbs, and not even ones that directly hint at his departure. (Mark Harmon has been in the opening credits these past couple of episodes.)

As of right now, CBS has confirmed that episode 8 is going to air on Monday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Unfortunately, we don’t know all that much about it other than the title: “Peacekeeper.” There will likely be more info released out there over the next couple of weeks.

Following this episode, our hope is that we’ll get at least another installment in early December, if for no other reason than that we love the holiday-set stories this show tends to deliver. It would also be the first time we’d get to see Parker and Knight celebrate a festive occasion, as there was no Halloween episode this season.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 8?

Are you sad to be forced to wait a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

