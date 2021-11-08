BMF season 1: Starz cites ‘glitch’ for episode 7 leak; 50 Cent speaks out







Just over 24 hours after BMF season 1 episode 7 was accidentally made available online, Starz is finally speaking out. We don’t think that anything they are saying will erase the frustration from executive producer 50 Cent, but their statement is now out there.

Today (per TVLine), the network offered up the following explanation as to why the episode was temporarily made available over the weekend, before commenting that the episode will be released still as planned this coming weekend:

“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly-anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable. There was a technical glitch that allowed fans that have the Starz app, who logged in right at midnight, to temporarily access the episode early. The episode will be released globally, as planned, on Sunday, Nov. 14, across all Starz platforms.”

Both Starz and 50 Cent both are likely well aware that while the episode was only up temporarily, it was enough time for it to leak elsewhere. Because of that, this will hurt the show’s viewership numbers and create less of a universal viewing experience. These are some of the things that 50 was so upset about over the weekend, especially for an episode that he directed. (We also think the leaks back during the end of Power play a role in some of his frustrations, as well.)

At the time of this writing 50 has yet to respond to Starz’s statement; instead, he has shared images of himself on Twitter on the set of The Expendables 4. Personally, we think that much of this will eventually blow over, though the larger concern for the network needs to be making sure they retain the actor/rapper/producer in the long-term. Many of his shows have generated enormous ratings for them and, in general, they may want him around still to develop more projects. (He suggested over the weekend that he wanted away from the network over this latest incident; we’ll see what his sentiment is down the road.)

