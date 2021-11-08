The Neighborhood season 4 episode 8 return date confirmed at CBS







After tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want to know The Neighborhood season 4 episode 8 — and unfortunately, you’ll be waiting a while to learn what’s next.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so we suppose the best place to start off here is by sharing some of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no new episode next week on CBS. Not only that, but there isn’t a new episode the following week, either. As of right now, you’re going to be waiting until Monday, November 29 to see the series back with another new episode. Because we’re so far away from the show coming back, we can’t share all that much when it comes to a specific episode title or synopsis just yet.

Will this long hiatus hurt the Max Greenfield – Cedric the Entertainer comedy? Probably not. If we were talking about a show that was a little bit earlier on in its run, we’d have a little bit more uncertainty on. Now that it’s four seasons in, though, we do think viewers will flock back to it once the hiatus is over.

Is there hope for a season 5? – We don’t think it’s too early at this point to start asking this question, and we’re happy to share a little bit of good news on that subject right now. While the ratings for season 4 are down about 15% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 3, the show is almost even in total viewers. That means that the overall audience here is getting older, but it’s still a fairly large and steady group of viewers. That’s enough to make us optimistic, at least for now, that season 4 isn’t going to be the last one at CBS. We should get more news officially in the spring.

