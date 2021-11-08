Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy crossover trailer teases major death







This Thursday we’re going to be seeing the Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy crossover event and for those wondering, this one feels legit. We know that in the past, we’ve seen ABC hype up some of these events that turn out to be nothing more than a tiny storyline bridged between two different shows. That doesn’t appear to be the case here.

As a matter of fact, the latest extended trailer for these two shows signals that a major character could die — and more than likely, they’re from the Station 19 world. Bailey comments on how an ambulance arrives to the hospital without the sirens on; that’s a sign that they’re in no hurry and with that, the person aboard is more than likely already dead.

So who could be gone? We know that the trailer seems to be pointing in the direction of Ben Warren, but we think personally that’s a little misleading. We could see it instead being someone like Jack, Dean, or Vic, who have been around Station 19 from the very beginning. We think the writers would want to deliver some sort of death that holds great significance within the world of the show; if it’s a not-important character, it’d be incredibly annoying that they built up so much hype here in advance.

In particular, Station 19 has shown a real knack for killing off important characters — we’re still not entirely sure that we’re over what happened to Ryan or Andy’s father Pruitt, who got to go out a hero rather than letting an illness overtake him.

If there’s one bit of advice we can hand down leading into this episode, it’s pretty simple: Prepare for anything.

What do you think is going to happen across this Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy crossover event?

Who do you think is going to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around! There are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

