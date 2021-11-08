The Blacklist season 9: Should we see Panabaker again soon?







We’re only three episodes into The Blacklist season 9 at the moment and because of that, we’re not sure that a singular Big Bad has emerged. With that being said, though, we’ve certainly seen our fair share of evil-doers and also potential adversaries for the team to contend with.

So where is Senator Panabaker going to fit in to everything going on? That’s something that we’re still wondering about at this particular moment in time.

The most intriguing thing about Panabaker at present is how she managed to become a Senator in the first place. We know that at one point, Harold Cooper had an offer that could ultimately put him in that same position; after he turned it down, did Cynthia swoop in? No matter how she got there, it feels like something happened between the two that has caused either frustration or resentment. We don’t know how else to explain some of the behavior that we’re seeing at this given moment in time.

Beyond just that, we’re also left to wonder more about Cooper’s own relationship with Reddington now and how he convinced her to restart the Task Force, something that she was once eager to shut down. There has to be something more to this, right? It could be that James Spader’s character now has some dirty laundry on her; there has to be an endgame here, and that’s why it is essential that we see her again. She may not be a full-fledged villain, but right now she’s a shadow hanging over the entire story of season 9. It’s one that needs to be brought a little more into the light.

