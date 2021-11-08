9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Defend in Place’







Curious to learn a little more about 9-1-1 season 5 episode 8? Let’s start by noting that there will, in fact, be a new episode next week. It’s one that carries with it the title of “Defend in Place,” and there will be a crisis in here happening in one of the worst possible places: A hospital. They already have SO much going on that the last thing you need is more trouble there.

Unfortunately, that’s what is going on here as the doctors and nurses have to contend with an explosion alongside their typical duties. This is where Bobby and the 118 are going to come in and lend a helping hand!

If you do want a few more details now all about what to expect from here, we suggest that you check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Bobby and the 118 race to save lives after an explosion rocks the hospital where Dr. David Hale (guest star La Monde Byrd) is performing surgery. Meanwhile, Michael makes a life-changing decision in the all-new “Defend in Place” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-509) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Will this episode feature anything more from Maddie and/or Chimney? If it is, the synopsis isn’t hinting at much, which is enough to make us wonder if this is being saved for some sort of fall finale or pivotal story a little bit further on down the road. There’s no indication as of right now that “Defend in Place” is serving as some sort of midseason finale, so there could be a chance to dive into some more good content on the other side of it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 5 episode 8?

Do you have any specific hopes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around in order to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







