Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 promo: Who ordered the attack?







As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 on Paramount Network this weekend, we’ve got a better sense of what’s ahead!

Below, you can see an extended trailer for what is coming up over the next several weeks, and it includes some really significant revelations. Take, for example, Thomas Rainwater learning who ordered the hit on the Dutton family before John — or, at least that’s what it seems. We learned in the premiere that Rainwater was not the person responsible for the hit, and instead, he’s worried that whoever came after the ranch will eventually come after him, as well. The fear remains that his land could eventually be snatched and he wants to do whatever he can to stop that from happening in advance.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dutton is going to be a MAJOR focus in a lot of the story coming up. We can’t say for certain as of yet that he’s responsible for the attack, but he is 100% being manipulated by his father to consider some really dark options for his future. This man could be one of the Big Bads for the season, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he ordered the hit on John, Kayce, and Beth without even telling his biological son about it. There’s a violent confrontation coming between Jamie and some of his siblings later this season, and that could be the culmination of years’ worth of drama.

Just in case all of this was not enough for you already, you’re also going to be seeing coming up more from Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She’s a VERY different sort of enemy than Roarke, and she’s going to test Beth in a way that we haven’t seen before.

All in all, expect ALL sorts of chaos both in the Dutton Ranch and beyond.

