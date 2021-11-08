





Is Josh Holloway leaving Yellowstone after the absolutely bonkers two-part season 4 premiere? Is the end here for Roarke Morris?

Well, we don’t think we need to beat around the bush for too long here: The central adversary for season 3 is gone. Roarke was taken out in a particularly brutal way by Rip Wheeler, a guy who holds nothing back and will stop at nothing to help those he loves. (Let it be known — if you throw a deadly snake at someone, it’s probably going to lead to a very BAD ending for that person. Rip knew this.)

The funniest thing about Roarke’s death is at the time it happened, we didn’t even know for sure his responsibility in everything at the end of season 3. We’d just seen a LOT of horrible stuff from him before that. There were very few ways that this was going to end other than death, mostly because this is the Dutton family’s story. If Roarke lived, that would more or less mean that he somehow won. He was never going to win no matter how hard he tried or schemed.

Roarke’s death at this point does make sense: We already know that Jacki Weaver is coming on board this season as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. Also, Holloway has a new job that he’s working on so eventually, this arc was going to have to conclude.

Still, we’re going to miss having the Lost alum on this show — Holloway has long been good at finding a way to ensure that his charm sells every single scene. He’s fantastic to watch and he’ll basically be an asset no matter where he goes from here.

Are you shocked that Josh Holloway is leaving Yellowstone and the character of Roarke after the season 4 premiere?

