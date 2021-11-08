BMF season 1 episode 7: 50 Cent on leaks, reason for return date delay







Earlier today, we wrote about a frustrating (and unsettling) situation revolving all around BMF season 1 episode 7 on Starz. Originally, the plan was for the show to come back next weekend; yet, for a short period of time today, the new episode was posted on the network’s app. It was later removed, but not before many fans watched it — and that drew the ire of show executive producer 50 Cent.

We’ve noted already that episode 7 was personal to him — it’s one that he directed! In a post on Twitter this afternoon, 50 described why he was okay with the installment being pushed back a week in the first place:

They called me saying they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week so we can roll right into[Power Book II] GHOST. I said cool. Then these s—head people put the f—-ng episode out for 3hrs & take it down … This is not ok when I get uncomfortable I make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired?

In other words, the whole reason for the delay in the first place was to make sure that Starz could have both it and Power Book II: Ghost on the air for a week at the same time. We understand fully why they would want to do that — but clearly, there was some internal scheduler that caused a problem with the episode going up.

The frustrating thing about the leak for 50 is simply one of momentum. Now, there’s not a weekend anymore where everyone is watching the show at the same time. The crummy thing now is that there’s nothing else that Starz can do; they can’t put the metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube, and we don’t think they’re going to shift the return dates of the last two episodes at this point.

